Patton wins Rotary Nat’l CSR Award for water & sanitation

Kolkata: Patton International Limited has been honoured with the Rotary National CSR Award (Eastern Region) in the water, sanitation and hygiene (large category) for its innovative and high-impact community initiatives.

The award was received by Preeyam Budhia, president of Patton Group, who leads the company’s water conservation and hygiene programmes focused on clean water access, women’s empowerment and rural sanitation.

An issued media statement read that the recognition highlights Patton’s sustained commitment to socially driven innovation through projects like the Water-on-Wheels (WOW) roller tank, contactless safe hand wash stations and rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharging systems. These initiatives align with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—clean water and sanitation, gender equality, good health and well-being, and climate action.

At the core of Patton’s CSR vision is the Water-on-Wheels project, which enables rural women and children to transport 90 litre of water in a food-grade recyclable tank, reducing physical strain and freeing time for education and livelihood. The company’s contactless safe hand wash stations—foot-operated, water-efficient units—have been installed in institutions including the Indian Navy (INS Netaji Subhas), Kolkata Police and Medica Superspeciality Hospital.

Receiving the award, Preeyam Budhia said it was an honour to be recognised for projects that go beyond business to build sustainable impact. The award jury included eminent personalities such as Usha Uthup, Rituparna Sengupta, Kunal Sarkar, Arup Raha, Debashis Sen and others.