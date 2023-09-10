‘Patta’ occupies centre stage in Hill politics

Darjeeling: Politics in the Hills at present revolves around the Patta (land document) issue. A day after the third foundation day of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) in Kalimpong on Saturday, a rally organised by Chia Shramik Sangraksha Samity took to the streets in Mirik on Sunday, declaring the Patta protests as a “battle for land.”



The Department of Land and Land Reforms, Government of West Bengal in an order to the District Magistrates of six districts of North Bengal has sent a

proposal for granting homestead patta (land right document) of 5 decimals of land to tea garden workers.

The Hill Opposition parties immediately went into protest mode dubbing this as a ploy by the state government to take away land that is in the possession of the workers at present in lieu of 5 decimals.

Bandana Rai of the Chia Shramik Suraksha Samity stated: “This land belongs to our ancestors. Many of the works have piggeries, plots of ginger cultivation, cardamom cultivation.

The land which many have is much more than 5 decimals. We will not give up the land. This is a battle for our land and our rights.”

A rally commenced from near the Mirik Hospital and culminated in a public meeting at the motor stand. The rally saw tea garden workers participating.

Addressing the gathering, Ajoy Edwards, the president of Hamro Party stated:

“We are with the workers. We are ready to face batons for the workers.

The time to live in fear is over. We should not be afraid of the administration but should continue fighting for our rights.”

On Saturday, Anit Thapa, president of BGPM and the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration Chief, addressing a gathering in Kalimpong on the occasion of the 3rd foundation day of the BGPM stated: “We will not ignore the aspirations of the workers.

We will hold talks with the state government, specially with the Chief Minister to ensure that they get land rights for whatever land they are in possession of at present.”

In the past also he had written to the CM for agricultural Patta for such land.

Kalimpong MLA of the BGPM, Ruden Sada Lepcha in the Kalimpong rally alleged that the Tea Garden Owners do not want to part with the land.

“They are planning to knock on the doors of the High Court for a stay on the whole process of giving Pattas. In order to prevent the BGPM from getting political leverage, the BJP are with the management on this,” he alleged.