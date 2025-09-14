Patiram migrant worker found dead in Hyderabad

BALURGHAT: Tragedy struck Majian Bhuiya Para in South Dinajpur’s Patiram as a migrant worker from the village was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Hyderabad.

According to family and local sources, Surajit Mahato (30) had left for Hyderabad on Monday after taking an advance of Rs 20,000 from contractor Ajahar Mondal of Bolla.

He had called up his wife upon reaching the city on Wednesday, but went missing since Thursday. Fellow workers from his village, who were also in Hyderabad, stated that he had left the worksite with another labourer without notifying anyone.

On Friday afternoon, Surajit called his wife from another number, saying he would return home soon but urgently needed Rs 2,000.

The money was promptly sent through relatives. However, on Saturday morning, Patiram Police informed the family that the Telangana Police had recovered Surajit’s body hanging from a tree branch.

While initial investigations suggest suicide, the bereaved family and villagers strongly reject the claim. They allege Surajit may have been murdered or was being blackmailed.

His wife, Mona Mahato, with two children aged eight and two, said: “My husband has worked outside the state many times and always returned safely.

He would never commit suicide. This is murder and only a proper investigation will reveal the truth.”

Local police have assured the family of assistance, while four men from the village have left to bring back the body.