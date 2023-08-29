Patients to get special dresses during festive season at 6 mental hospitals

Kolkata: The Health department has decided to distribute colourful special dresses for male and female patients in six state-run mental hospitals across the state during the festive season. The superintendents of the hospitals would have to procure the dresses.



Recently, the Health department issued an order in this regard saying that attempts should be made to involve in-patients and their family members in the process of selection of dress material.

A special diet will also be arranged. The supply of special diet to the in-patients during the festive season would be continued in the current financial year 2023-24.

Food has always been an important ingredient of Durga Puja celebrations. People try out different types of food during the Puja days but those who remain confined within the four walls of different hospitals do not have too many options to choose from.

However, this time there is good news for the people undergoing treatments at different mental hospitals as the state Health department has come up with a unique idea of providing special food to them. The department also arranges special food for the patients in all the state-run medical colleges during Puja as well.

According to sources, special menus will be arranged for the patients at

the district and sub-divisional hospitals. The patients admitted at various departments will get special food during the four days from

Saptami to Dashami.

The decision was taken so that the patients can have something different at least during the four Puja days. It will also break their monotony of having the same food everyday.

It was a deliberate attempt to make the patients happy. Throughout the year, the patients have to eat the same type of food and hence a different type of food will be a relief to their taste buds, a

senior official said.