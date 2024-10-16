Patients at MJN Medical College Hosp suffer as docs halt services

Cooch Behar: Patients seeking treatment at MJN Medical College and Hospital are grappling with significant disruptions as doctors halt services in the Outpatient department in solidarity with ongoing protests related to the RG Kar Medical College incident. The junior doctors have initiated a hunger strike, intensifying their demands for reforms in response to the recent incident.



Since Monday, the doctors at MJN Medical College have suspended work in the Outpatient department, while essential services remain operational. This has resulted in considerable inconvenience for patients traveling from distant areas, sparking frustration and concern. Every day, approximately 2,000 patients from Cooch Behar, as well as neighbouring districts such as Alipurduar and regions of Lower Assam, rely on the outpatient services at the hospital. However, the current protests have severely impacted their ability to receive timely medical care.

Ratan Kumar Das, a patient affected by the disruptions, expressed his support for the doctors’ cause but suggested: “While we understand the need for their protest, it would have been better to continue providing services to patients during this time. We travel long distances for treatment.”

Another patient, Shefali Barman from Cooch Behar Pasari Haat, echoed these sentiments, stating: “I came here on Monday as well. We depend on the government hospital for care.

If it remains closed like this, where will we go for treatment?” Arindam Boot, president of the Indian Medical Association, Cooch Behar district, acknowledged the challenges faced by patients. He stated: “We empathise with the public’s difficulties. Our organisation is conducting a pen-down movement across Bengal, but we are still providing services in essential departments. This protest will last for 48 hours, focusing on our ten-point demand.”