Patient undergoes pioneering surgery

Kolkata: A 31-year-old patient from Siliguri, who had been suffering from debilitating Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)—a condition characterised by intermittent airway blockage during sleep—has recently undergone a significant surgical intervention.

On September 8, Dr Dipankar Datta at Manipal Broadway performed a series of procedures known as Multi-Level Sleep Surgery. This surgery aims to enhance the airway, promoting improved breathing and restful sleep for the patient.