Patient given oxygen from ‘empty cylinder’, dies

BALURGHAT: In a shocking case of alleged medical negligence, a critically ill patient died at Gangarampur Super Speciality Hospital, allegedly after being “administered” oxygen from an empty cylinder.

The incident occurred on Sunday when Sanatan Roy (55), a resident of Bhodongpara in Ward 13 of Gangarampur Municipality, was being taken for a CT scan.

According to family members, Sanatan lost consciousness after breakfast on Sunday morning and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors suspected a brain stroke and recommended an urgent CT scan. While transporting him from the male ward to the CT scan unit, a hospital staff member provided an oxygen cylinder and fitted an oxygen mask on the patient.

However, shortly after the mask was applied, Roy reportedly began experiencing severe breathing difficulties.

Tragically, he died just upon reaching the CT scan unit. It was then discovered that the oxygen cylinder was “completely empty”. The shocking revelation came from one of Roy’s relatives, who is a nurse by profession. She noticed the lack of oxygen flow and immediately alerted others.

Outraged by the incident, the deceased’s family filed a written complaint with the hospital authorities on Monday. Bilu Roy, a relative of the deceased, said: “Our relative, who is a government hospital nurse, detected the empty cylinder. This was a clear case of gross negligence, which led to Sanatan’s death.”

Another family member, Santu Ghosh, questioned the hospital’s functioning: “How can a critically ill patient be given an oxygen mask connected to an empty cylinder? Is this how a superspeciality hospital operates?”

Hospital superintendent Babusona Saha stated: “We will investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action.”