Patient from North Bengal admitted to SSKM Hosp following intervention of Abhishek’s office

Kolkata: A patient from North Bengal who was suffering from chronic kidney related ailments was secured admission at the SSKM Hospital following the intervention of Abhishek Banerjee’s office.



One Palash Dasgupta, a resident of Cooch Behar, took his mother Sarojani Dasgupta to the Emergency ward of the SSKM on Tuesday. Her creatinine level in blood was abnormally high. They were told to visit the same department the very next day.

As her body was swelling, the patient’s son went to the office of a senior official at the hospital and he was told to come after 7 days. Having found no option, Dasgupta contacted the office of Diamond Harbour MP and informed them about the incident. After being informed, Banerjee’s office intervened and spoke to a senior official of the hospital. Following the intervention of Banerjee’s office, the patient was eventually admitted to the hospital. The patient’s son was informed that his mother was admitted to the Nephrology department of the SSKM and is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Banerjee promptly stands up to a social cause as soon as somebody seeks any help from him. It happened on several occasions in the past. Earlier this year, two tribal women of South Dinajpur district received Swasthya Sathi Cards from the district administration following his intervention.

Rinki Hembrom

and Pramila Hembrom had reportedly requested Banerjee regarding the matter when he visited South Dinajpur, during his Nabo Jowar programme on May 2.