Patient dies without treatment as on-duty doc found absent

Jalpaiguri: A 65-year-old patient died without receiving proper treatment on Sunday after the doctor assigned to duty at the Luksan Primary Health Centre in Nagrakata was found absent. The incident sparked anger among local residents, who staged a protest demanding the doctor’s immediate transfer.

The deceased, Sheikh Alauddin of Luksan, was brought to the health centre from a private doctor’s chamber after his condition deteriorated on Sunday evening. However, despite being officially scheduled for duty, Dr Abhijit Mondal was not present at the hospital.

According to hospital sources, under pressure from the patient’s family, the nurse on duty contacted Dr Mondal by phone. Based on his instructions and after confirming the name of the injection, the nurse administered it to Alauddin. Shortly afterward, the patient passed away.

The death triggered widespread outrage. Dozens of residents gathered at the health centre, accusing Dr Mondal of repeated negligence.

They alleged that this was not the first time such an incident had occurred.

“Six months ago, another patient died because Dr Mondal was absent during duty hours. The same situation has happened again,” said local resident Arjun Chowdhury.

Another resident, Abdul Rezzak, added: “The Health department had previously assured us that the doctor would remain present during duty hours. Since that promise was not kept, Alauddin lost his life. Either appoint doctors who stay on duty or close the hospital.”

Nagrakata Block Medical Officer of Health (BMOH) Dr Molla Irfan Hossain confirmed that Dr Mondal had been scheduled to be on duty on Sunday. “He was outside the hospital without informing anyone. A show-cause notice has been issued and the matter has been reported to higher authorities,” he said.