Patient dies while undergoing MRI at Institute of Neuroscience

kolkata: A 20-year-old girl, a second-year Physics Honours student from Lady Brabourne College died after she underwent an MRI test at the Institute of Neuroscience Kolkata (INK) at Mullick Bazar.



Family members have registered complaints at the local police station on Saturday after the incident.

The family members of the victim accused the private hospital of being negligent which might have led to the incident.

They alleged that the patient fell seriously ill while undergoing an MRI test but no doctors attended her.

Only technicians tried to manage the situation.

The hospital authorities, however, denied the allegation.

The family members brought the patient to the annexe building of the INK to consult a neurologist.

The doctors suggested a brain MRI and MR angiogram of the brain and shoulder.

The patient was taken for MRI but soon the family members were informed that the patient fell ill.

Family members saw that the patient remained unconscious. According to the hospital, the patient felt like vomiting after undergoing an MRI. She urinated when she was kept on a chair soon after the MRI was performed.

The patient soon turned unconscious. The hospital claimed that they recommended ‘Code Blue’ treatment immediately but the patient could not be revived.