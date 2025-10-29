Patient dies ‘waiting’ for trolley in Raiganj Med College; patient party agitates

Raiganj: Tension gripped Raiganj Government Medical College and Hospital in North Dinajpur on Tuesday noon after a patient allegedly died while waiting for a trolley to be taken to the emergency ward. The deceased, identified as Gautam Sarkar (50), a resident of Banbol village under the Itahar police station, reportedly suffered chest pain and breathing difficulties at his home and was rushed to the hospital by his family in a private car.

According to the patient’s relatives, upon reaching the hospital premises, they failed to find a trolley or any hospital staff to assist them in moving the patient to the emergency unit. Despite their desperate appeals for help, no assistance allegedly arrived on time. After waiting for over 30 minutes, Sarkar reportedly died before receiving any medical attention. Angry relatives and local residents blamed the hospital’s mismanagement for the death and staged a protest inside the hospital premises, demanding action against those responsible.

Police soon arrived at the spot and brought the situation under control, though tension continued to prevail on the premises.

Uttam Kumar Saha, a relative of the deceased, said: “We had to wait for more than 30 minutes for a trolley. No staff came forward to help us. Had we got the trolley on time, he could have been saved. We will file a formal complaint against this negligence.”

Responding to the allegations, Priyankar Roy, Vice-Principal of Raiganj Government Medical College, said: “We have not received any written complaint so far. If it is submitted, we will investigate the matter seriously.”