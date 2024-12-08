Patient assaults nurse, security staff at SSKM Hosp

Kolkata: A patient admitted at SSKM Hospital assaulted a nurse and a few security personnel on Saturday night when he was stopped from leaving the hospital.

According to sources, the patient was admitted to the gastroenterology ward for the past few months. He was suffering from some sort of liver-related ailment. It was learnt that the frequency of visits of the patient’s relatives had gradually come down and in recent times, nobody visited him. On Saturday night when dinner was being served, the patient reportedly started screaming. He reportedly demanded to discharge him immediately so could return home.

When a nurse came to pacify the patient, he reportedly used the saline stand to hit her.

When a few security personnel tried to stop the patient, they were also beaten up. After about one-and-a-half hours, the situation was brought under control. Though no complaint was submitted by the hospital authority, police came in to check to ensure that there was no problem.