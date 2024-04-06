Pathuriaghata: Portion of house collapses

Kolkata: Another incident of a house collapse shook Kolkata, this time at Pathuriaghata in Jorabagan area.

Earlier an under-construction house in the Garden Reach area collapsed killing about 13 people. Reportedly, the incident in the Jorabagan area took place on Friday evening, where a portion of an old house suddenly collapsed.

The cause of the collapse remains unclear. Sources indicate that two individuals were trapped under the debris, prompting the intervention of the Fire department for their rescue. Responding swiftly, the police, fire brigade and the disaster management team arrived at the scene to address the crisis. Furthermore, according to reports, the owner of the building has asserted that he intended to demolish the existing structure and construct a new building in its place, with arrangements for the tenants to retain their living quarters.However, the tenants allegedly declined the owner’s request to vacate the premises and shift to a different building to facilitate the demolition.