‘Pather Panchali’s’ Durga, actress Uma Dasgupta no more

KOLKATA: For movie lovers across the world, the scene from Satyajit Ray’s cult 1955 film ‘Pather Panchali’ where Apu and Durga run through the tall, white ‘kaash phool’ as a train passes by with its black smoke will be forever etched in the memory. Uma Dasgupta, who played Durga in this iconic film, left an indelible mark on audiences, even though it was the only movie she ever acted in. Based on Bibhutibhushan Bandopadhyay’s novel, the film saw her portray Apu’s elder sister, a character that became a part of cinema history. Dasgupta, on Monday, passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata at the age of 84. She had been battling cancer for several years.

The news was confirmed by actor-politician Chiranjit Chakraborty, who lives in the same housing complex. “I met her daughter in the morning. She told me Uma Di had passed away. She was diagnosed with cancer a few years ago,” he said.

Although ‘Pather Panchali’ brought her global fame, she chose not to pursue acting and dedicated her life to teaching instead. Rumours about her death had surfaced before, along with false claims that she lived in an old age home. Chiranjit dismissed these rumours, confirming that she lived in their housing complex.

Dasgupta’s journey into films began in her childhood when she was involved in theatre. Ray discovered her through her school headmaster, who was a friend of his.

Despite her father’s initial reluctance, Ray convinced her family to let her take on the role. Durga’s death in the film left a deep impact on both Apu and the audience and her passing in real life has left many heartbroken. Subir Banerjee, who played Apu, is deeply saddened by the news.