Pathasree-Rastasree: 50 out of 298 roads built in Malda dist

MALDA: In a significant boost to infrastructure, 50 out of 298 concrete roads have been completed so far in Malda district under the Pathasree-Rastasree scheme in three months. The project of constructing the roads was taken up after the Malda Zilla Parishad (MZP) passed a budget in February of about Rs 302 crore for fiscal year 2023–24. It would cost around Rs 76 crore to build these roads.



The roads have been constructed by West Bengal State Rural Development Authority (WBSRDA), Zilla Parishad, and various blocks. Funds from the state Panchayats and Rural Development department (PNRD) have been utilised for the same.

Meanwhile, the MZP has sent proposals for more funds to the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) to construct more roads.

ATM Rafiqul Hossain, Sabhadhipati of MZP, said: “Among the 298 roads under the Pathasree-Rastasree scheme, we have completed 50 till now and the rest will be completed soon. These roads will improve rural communication and lead to an all-round development of remote places. We have already sent proposals to RIDF, asking for about Rs 50 crore to construct more roads of at least 2 kilometres. It is very likely that we will get a green signal, which will help in developing communication in rural Malda further.”

MZP has been receiving phase-by-phase funds for the completion of these 298 roads. Among these, 27 roads are being constructed by WBSRDA, 22 by MZP, and 249 by block development offices.