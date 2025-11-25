‘Pathashree’ to cover urban areas: Min

Kolkata: Elucidating pro-people initiatives of the Mamata Banerjee government, Minister of State for Finance Chandrima Bhattacharya informed that the Bengal government will now develop roads under the ‘Pathashree’ scheme in urban areas as well. The government is also ready to hand over 16,36,522 Banglar Bari units to the people within January next year.

Bhattacharya made the announcement after Monday’s Cabinet meeting at Nabanna.

Previously, ‘Pathashree’ mainly covered rural roads under the Panchayat department. For the first time, urban roads have been included under ‘Pathashree’ Urban, to be implemented by the Department of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs.

Speaking about Banglar Bari, Bhattacharya said that the entire process would be completed by mid-January. “Despite the ongoing SIR procedures, we will hand over 16,36,522 Banglar Bari units to the people. Everything will be completed by mid-January,” Bhattacharya added. Under Pathashree Grameen, around 9,000 new roads will be constructed, covering a total length of 15,011 km. Under Pathashree Urban, 11,365 new roads have been sanctioned, with a combined length of 5,019 km. “These projects will be completed within the current financial year. New roads will be built in both rural and urban areas,” Bhattacharya added.

Meanwhile, the state government has already released housing funds in two phases to nearly 12 lakh beneficiaries under the first round.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier stated that her government would provide the first instalment to over 16.36 lakh families under the second round by December this year.

After the Centre stopped funds under Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Banerjee had announced that the ‘Banglar Bari’ scheme would be implemented entirely with the state’s own resources.

Bhattacharya also stated that the process of distributing houses and payments under Banglar Bari to more than 16.36 lakh beneficiaries will be completed by January. She also expressed her displeasure regarding the SIR process, saying that the added administrative burden had affected the original timeline of the housing scheme. The finance minister also announced that for industrial development, proposals for land allotment and extension within various WBIDC industrial parks were approved.

A total of seven plots will be allotted to entrepreneurs in the industrial parks at Cooch Behar, Kalyani, Uluberia, Bishnupur and Falta, the

minister added.

These plots will be used for new industries, expansion and infrastructure development.