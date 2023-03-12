Pathashree scheme: Awareness drive to be held across state

Kolkata: The state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department has instructed the district administration to go for wide publicity for mass awareness regarding Pathashree under which 12000 km of rural roads will be constructed, repaired and upgraded.



It is a fully state funded scheme and will entail an investment to the tune of Rs 3000 crore which has already been sanctioned.

The department will supply the logo, posters and similar publicity materials which can only be used for publicity.

As per instructions by the department, the executing agency has to erect information boards, as per specifications of the department at every worksite. Hoardings of different sizes along with flex and banners should be displayed at prominent locations (including district/ subdivision/ block/ gram panchayat headquarters in the district).

The district administration will have to take up miking along with leaflet distribution extensively across the district. Wide publicity to the programme should be made through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter etc and also through cable and local television channels. Colourful tableau may also be launched and moved along a specific route. Detailed list of works taken up shall be displayed at the DM/ BDO/ SDO/ Gram Panchayat office so that any interested person can see the list.

The P&RD department will inform the district magistrates of the specific date for laying of foundation stone of all the roads so that necessary arrangements can be made at the worksites.

Last month Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi held a meeting with concerned officials of the P&RD department and officials of the district administration and had made it clear that the work order for these roads should be awarded latest by March 27, following which field mobilisation and start of work should take place within three days.

The standard operating procedure (SOP) laid down by the state Panchayats and Rural Development (P&RD) department for construction of rural roads has called for developing a state portal where photographs of roads (before and after work), geo-tagging and progress report will be uploaded. Updated data will be entered by the executing agency on a daily basis for effective supervision.

As per the SOP, the executing agency will be made accountable for any allegation or compliant on tendering or award of contract or for poor quality. No violation in tender formalities will be tolerated.

Adherence to timeline, following strict tender formalities and ensuring quality control are essential so utmost importance should be given for executing works in a transparent, free and fair manner.

The Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samities and different units of WBSRDA (West Bengal State Rural Development Agency) along with state government undertakings (Mackintosh Burn Ltd and West Bengal Agro Industries Corporation Ltd) will be the executing agencies for the rural roads.