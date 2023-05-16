Pathashree: Construction of 184 roads at a cost of Rs 108 cr starts

jalpaiguri: The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad has initiated the construction work of 184 roads in 80 Gram Panchayat areas, with a budget allocation of Rs 108 crore under the state’s Pathasree project.



Furthermore, the construction work of 5 roads is scheduled to be completed within the ongoing week. The Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad has informed that efforts will be expedited to complete 40 per cent of the project by June 15.

Roads in various areas of Jalpaiguri district were in poor shape, and locals had asked that they be repaired. Residents in these regions filed many memorandums on various dates, urging road development. After evaluating all of the memorandums and petitions, a survey was done to identify such roads, and a list was prepared for their development under the Pathasree project.

The Pathasree project, inaugurated on March 28 by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, marked the start of road development work in the area, to improve transit facilities for the general population.

Tejaswini Rana, the additional district magistrate of Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad, stated: “A total of 184 roads spanning 418 kilometres will be constructed in the 80 Gram Panchayat areas. All road tenders have been completed, and work orders for road construction have been issued. We are striving to ensure the timely completion of the construction work without compromising on quality.

Detailed progress reports, including photographs, of each project are being uploaded on the portal of the PNRD (Panchayat and Rural Development) department to enhance transparency and monitoring. The construction work of 3 roads in the Banarhat block and 2 roads in the Rajganj block is scheduled to be completed by the end of this week.”