Patharpratima: About 2 women hacked to death at their residence

Kolkata: Two women were hacked to death at their residence in Patharpratima of South 24-Parganas on Friday. According to sources, local residents of Dholahat area in Patharpratima spotted the mutilated bodies of two women who were sisters on the balcony of their residence and immediately informed the police. Cops recovered the bodies and sent them

for autopsy.

The deceased identified as Bisha Pramanik (55) and Basanti Pramanik (45) were unmarried and used to live at their house in Patharpratima. Their three sisters are married while two brothers had died long ago. Police have reportedly found an iron rod from beside the bodies. Cops are interrogating the women’s relatives to find clues. Cops are suspecting family issues over property related matters.

Cops are also trying to find out if they had any enmity with anyone. Seeing the style of murder, cops suspect that the crime was committed over a personal grudge as there were multiple stab injuries and the bodies were mutilated.