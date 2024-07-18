Patashpur: Woman’s body with throat slit found lying on road

Kolkata: Mystery shrouds over the murder of a woman at Patashpur in East Midnapore on Wednesday morning.



The victim, identified as Arati Jana of Katapukuria in East Midnapore, was a vegetable seller by profession.

According to sources, on Wednesday morning, residents of Potashpur I Block saw Jana’s body lying in a pool of blood on the road and immediately informed the police. The cops from Patashpur Police Station recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

During the initial probe, police found a slit on the throat of Jana. Also an injury mark was reportedly found on her ears which was suspected to have happened due to snatching of earrings. However, no money or any valuables were found from the spot.

Police suspect that the woman was attacked on Tuesday night while returning but she was killed because Jana might have seen the face

of the attacker.

Though no one was arrested or detained till Wednesday, police are going to interrogate the family members of Jana for possible clues.