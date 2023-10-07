Patashpur: Robbery bid at ATM foiled

Kolkata: An attempt was allegedly made by a few miscreants to rob an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) in the Patashpur area in East Midnapore on Friday midnight. The local police have started an investigation into the case, no arrests have been made till now.



The miscreants had allegedly entered a private bank’s ATM near Khar gram panchayat office. It was reported that while the miscreants were trying to rob the ATM, loud noises from the ATM alarmed the local people who rushed to the spot.

Seeing this, the robbers who had allegedly entered the ATM masked, fled the spot leaving behind the tools.

The local police station was alerted and reached the spot, they have started the investigation and are trying to find the miscreants. It has been reported that a few days back a gold jewellery shop was robbed in the area.