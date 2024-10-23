Patashpur ‘murder’ case: HC tells state to preserve body

Kolkata: A vacation bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the state to preserve the dead body of a woman who was allegedly force-fed poison by miscreants while her husband has demanded a second autopsy suspecting that the first one was conducted with a “malafide intention” to shield the accused persons.

The Bench of Justice Kausik Chanda was moved by the petitioner’s husband who also prayed that the investigation be transferred to an impartial and unbiased agency beyond the control of the state government.

In the case, the accused, Sukchand Maity and Naba Maity, belonging to the village of Bhuban Mansalpur, under Patashpur Police Station, allegedly assaulted the wife of the petitioner, disrobed her and poured poison into her mouth on October 5, 2024 morning.

Subsequently, she was shifted to Mugberia Hospital from where she was shifted to a nursing home and clinic at Tamluk, East Midnapore. She expired on October 6 morning. A representation was made before the police station concerned and a case was instituted under several Sections of the BNS.

The petitioner thinks that how the autopsy was conducted reflects the malafide intention of the state authorities to safeguard the accused persons.

It was alleged that from the injury marks on the deceased, it is evident that she was killed.

The petitioner prayed the court allow a second autopsy to be directed and the investigation be transferred to an “impartial and unbiased agency” beyond the control of the state government.

The court ordered: “The body of the victim lady shall be preserved by the State”. The matter is set to appear next on October 29 at a vacation bench.