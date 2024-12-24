Passport racket: Cops seize fake Aadhaar & voter cards

Kolkata: Kolkata Police, while probing the fake passport case, found several fake Aadhaar and voter cards from the residence of Samaresh Biswas, who was arrested earlier.

According to sources, on Monday police conducted a search operation at the residence of Biswas and found several forged Aadhaar and voter cards along with formats for making the cards and a list of names and addresses.Cops suspect that the names and the addresses were kept ready for use while manufacturing forged Aadhar and voter cards. Cops have come to know that Samaresh started his illegal activities by arranging illegal passage for the infiltrators into India and providing fake documents. Police are further probing to find out the others involved in the racket.

It may be mentioned that while probing a case registered at the Bhowanipore Police Station based on a complaint submitted by a cop of the SCO of Kolkata Police, it was found that several Indian passports were issued that were obtained on the basis of forged documents.