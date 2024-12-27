Passport case: Court reprimands police

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police was reprimanded by the Alipore Court on Thursday after a question about the document verification process was raised by the magistrate.

According to sources, on Thursday three of the arrested accused were produced at the Alipore Court with an appeal for the extension of their police remand.

At the hearing, the magistrate raised questions about the verification process. The magistrate mentioned that though the verification for passports of common people are being done multiple times, how come the 73 passport applications were verified?

Later the court mentioned that despite the appeal of the police being granted, he will be keeping the matter under scanner to see whether this angle is being probed or not.