‘Passionate, inspiring’, Lord Bilimoria lauds Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Oxford

Kolkata: Lord Bilimoria, who hosted Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Kellogg College in Oxford in a television interview said, that people from all over the country came to Oxford to listen to the Chief Minister with great enthusiasm and learn about her government’s development trajectory but a sudden protest by 6-7 odd people at the back of the audience left the rest of the audience unhappy.

“Chief Minister Banerjee is a unique individual. She had been the youngest MP and she was elected in her 20’s. She had been MP and cabinet minister under the Central government. She has been serving as Chief Minister for 15 years. Over 300 people signed up. Not only from Oxford, people from all over the country came to listen to the Chief Minister,” Bilimoria said adding “She made a very passionate speech about the areas that matter to her ranging from social development, women and child development. Everyone was eager to listen to what she had to say.”

“Unfortunately, some people protested at the back of the hall. The rest of the audience was unhappy and they said to the protestors that they were here to listen to Banerjee. I also intervened and told them if they could keep quiet. I also urged them not to disrupt the meeting. It continued for a while and then they left,” he added.

Bilimoria also appreciated the way Banerjee handled the situation. “It was impressive how Banerjee handled the situation. We had taken many precautions and there was adequate security. I was told that they were SFI UK. They were eventually escorted out. We were not prepared for any disruption. They brought folded papers with them. One can have his/her opinion but I don’t think that one should disrupt a lecture. I personally apologized to Banerjee," Bilimoria added.