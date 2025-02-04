‘Passion to Profession: Comprehensive Career Guide for Students’ unveiled

KOLKATA: How often do we meet students who regret their career choices? Many feel trapped by parental expectations or the relentless pressure to compete.

They follow what they’re told, not what they love. The result? They may earn well, but they miss out on passion—the one thing that fuels success and a fulfilling life. Educationist Dr Sanku Bose, who balances teaching with a corporate career, has always encouraged students to chase their passion. That very passion led him to write ‘Passion to Profession: Comprehensive Career Guide for Students’. The book was launched on Monday at the Sister Nivedita University (SNU) stall at the 48th International Kolkata Book Fair. The event saw the presence of the author himself, along with Biplab Ganguly, Rob Roy, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay (vice-chancellor, SNU), Prof Santanu Ray, among others. An IIT Delhi alumnus and the current group CEO of Techno India Group, Dr Bose has structured the book [published by New Saraswati House (India) Pvt Ltd] into easy-to-read chapters.

It opens with discussions on AI before delving into traditional career paths like engineering, medicine, history, and sociology. A standout section, Dare to be Different, explores career options that often get overlooked, especially by parents, such as horticulture, fisheries, and nutrition.

“I wrote this book with a purpose. I meet students burdened by parental choices or simply lost in career confusion. This book doesn’t dictate what you should pursue. It’s a guide. Say, if you study history or fisheries, what career paths open up for you? Today, several avenues have opened up,” he said.

The visionary leader believes the book is just as valuable for parents as it is for students. “I come from humble beginnings and I’ve travelled the world. This book is a reflection of what I’ve learned. If even one student or parent finds something useful here and applies it, that would be my biggest achievement,” he added. Prof Ray praised Dr Bose’s thought-provoking columns in Millennium Post on education. Prof Chattopadhyay said that there couldn’t have been a better occasion than Saraswati Puja to release a book about education and career choices.

“Today’s students need proper guidance on their diverse career choices and this book would be immensely helpful,” he said. Apart from Dr Bose’s perspectives, the book also features insights from experts at IIT Delhi and IIT Jodhpur. The foreword has been penned by Satyam Roychowdhury, Co-founder & MD, Techno India Group and Chancellor, SNU.