Passengers’ protest: Train services hit at Bidhannagar Station

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted for nearly an hour after passengers protested at Bidhannagar Railway Station on Friday after chaos struck when three local trains were announced to arrive at the same platform.



According to a news agency, the chaos led to many sustaining injuries in the subway while trying to rush and catch the trains. The agitation started at 7:10 pm after three trains were announced to arrive at platform number two of the station. According to the Eastern Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), following this there was a passenger agitation and the situation was normalised in an hour.

The confusion created due to the announcement led to passengers of all three trains scrambling towards the platform. Commuters reportedly complain that many get stuck in the subway.