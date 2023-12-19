Passengers agitate at Raiganj Stn

Raiganj: With problems in the numbering of coaches of 13146 down Radhikapur–Kolkata Express Train, passengers broke out into an agitation in Raiganj Station, North Dinajpur district on Monday night.



A section of passengers had procured tickets in AC coaches marked AB 1 and AB 2. When the train reached Raiganj Station, they could not find their coaches.

After running around for quite some time, the passengers came to know that A1 and A2 coaches were provided instead of AB1 and AB2. In the melee, the train started running. The passengers stopped the train twice by pulling the chain. At last with all the passengers having boarded, the train finally departed. In this process, the train was around 30 hours late.

Sandip Biswas, the chairperson of the board of administrators of Raiganj Municipality said: “I had a ticket in the AC coach marked AB1. When the train reached, I found no such coach. After a lot of harassment we came to know that A1 and A2 coaches were given instead of AB1

and AB2.

The Railway authorities even did not inform the passengers about these changes beforehand. Even some senior citizens had to face a hurdle boarding the train. There was no assistance from the Railways. It just reflected the irresponsible and inefficient work pattern of the Railways.”

Raju Kumar, the Station Superintendent, Raiganj Station abstained from commenting.