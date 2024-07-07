Passenger sustains head injuries as train’s middle berth falls on him

Kolkata: A passenger sustained head injuries when the chain of the middle berth of Sealdah-bound Uttarbanga Express fell on him on Saturday.



The incident brought back memories of a tragic incident of June 16 when a 60-year-old man from Kerala died after the upper berth seat in a train coach in which he was travelling fell on him due to improper chaining by another passenger.

According to sources, Bimalendu Roy was returning to the city from North Bengal by Uttarbanga Express and when the train was about to reach Sealdah Station, the chain of the middle berth suddenly got detached from the hook to which it was attached and hit his head. The fellow passengers rushed to his rescue and as soon as the train reached Sealdah, he was taken to NRS Medical College Hospital. His condition is reported to be stable.

Ali Khan C K from Kerala was travelling to Agra along with his friend in the lower berth of the sleeper coach of the train number 12645 Ernakulam-Hazrat Nizamuddin Millennium Superfast Express on June 16 when the upper berth suddenly fell on him and he succumbed to the injuries in a hospital.

The Sealdah Division has claimed not to have received any official complaint associated with the incident.