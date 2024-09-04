Passenger rush: NFR to run weekly Festival Special trains

Siliguri: To control the rush of passengers, Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) will run a Weekly Festival Special Train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP) and Howrah. The train will run from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri every Wednesday and from New Jalpaiguri to Howrah every Thursday from October 9 to November 7.



“Every year, we witness a large number of passengers during that period. Therefore, we run special trains during the festive season. We have been informing people about these trains through our official website and social media. More such special trains will be announced soon,” said Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NFR.

Every year, during the festive season, a large number of tourists visit this region, with most of them arriving by train. Consequently, long waiting lists can be observed.

These trains have been introduced to ease the rush. The 21-coach train will include 1 Air Conditioned (AC) First Class cum AC-2 Tier, 1 AC-2 Tier, 5 AC-3 Tier, 1 AC-3 Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper Class, 3 General Second Class, 1 luggage and 1 SLRD coach. The train will halt at Bandel, Nabadwip Dham, Katwa, and Jangipur Road.