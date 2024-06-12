Passenger hurt after door of private bus breaks off

Kolkata: A passenger on a private bus sustained injuries on Tuesday morning after falling out of the moving vehicle when the door unexpectedly broke.

According to sources, on Tuesday around 9:45 am, a bus on the 24A/1 route was moving towards Philips More from Moulali along the CIT Road.

Suddenly, the front door of the bus, which was closed, malfunctioned and it fell out of the bus. A passenger identified as Wassim Hossain of Tiljala who was standing behind the door lost balance and fell out of the bus.Seeing a fellow passenger fall, other passengers screamed and the driver stopped the bus.

But immediately after, the driver fled.

Hossain was rushed to the NRS Medical College and Hospital from where he was discharged after necessary treatment. Police have seized the bus and started a probe.

Controversy cropped up about the maintenance of the private buses as the owners were allegedly reluctant to conduct periodical maintenance works that needed to be done for the safety of the passengers.

Police sources informed that it has been a regular practice that at the time of getting the Certificate of Fitness (CF), bus owners take care of the buses but later do not pay heed to the maintenance works.