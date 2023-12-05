Passenger found dead after landing at city airport

Kolkata: A passenger of a flight died an unnatural death after he fell ill while travelling to Kolkata from Chandigarh on Monday night.



Saurabh Kumar Jain, aged about 43 years lived at Tollygunge area. He had gone to Chandigarh a few days ago for some work. On Monday night he boarded a flight to Kolkata to return home. After the flight took off from Chandigarh, Jain started feeling unwell. Hearing this, the air hostess gave him a glass of water and subsequently started feeling better. After a while, he closed his eyes and was reportedly resting.

After the flight landed at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, a flight attendant saw Jain still sleeping and tried to call him. When the attendant touched Jain, he fell down unconscious. Jain was rushed to a private hospital near Haldirams’ where he was declared

brought dead.

Later police recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. It is suspected that Jain suffered a massive cardiac arrest and died. No foul play has been detected so far.