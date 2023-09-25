Passenger evacuation mock drill held

Kolkata: A passenger evacuation mock drill was conducted jointly with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel at Metro tunnels between Belgachia and Shyambazar Metro Stations on September 23 night after commercial hours.



Metromen were trained and counselled by the NDRF team on how to take immediate necessary action to rescue passengers in case of a chemical disaster in running rakes inside tunnels and at Metro Stations.

The objective of this mock drill was to upgrade the evacuation skills and also check alertness and preparedness of Metromen during emergencies. Senior Metro officers and staff of different departments were present during the drill. Metro Railway authorities regularly conduct mock drills inside the tunnels, on viaducts to ensure the safety

of passengers.