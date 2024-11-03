MillenniumPost
Passenger bus collides with parked vehicle, one hurt

BY MPost3 Nov 2024 6:05 PM GMT

JALPAIGURI: One person was injured on Sunday when a passenger bus collided with a parked tourist vehicle in the Mahakal Dham area along the Lataguri-Chalsa National Highway. Meteli police rescued passengers.

The injured individual, the only occupant of the small car, was taken to Mainaguri Hospital for treatment. Eyewitnesses reported that the bus, travelling from Lataguri towards Batabari, struck the rear of the parked car, causing it to veer off the road. Authorities are investigating the incident.

