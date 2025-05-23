Passenger amenities to be launched today at Howrah & Esplanade Metro stations

Kolkata: In an unique initiative, Metro Railway, Kolkata is going to start a locker system at the Howrah Railway Metro Station and a relaxation chair at the Esplanade Metro Station.

According to sources, Metro Railway has set up several lockers at the Howrah Railway Metro Station where passengers can keep their luggage and other belongings safe. It is often seen that passengers who stay in far locations arrive at the Howrah Railway Station to catch mail or Express trains.

Despite having enough time in hand, they had to wait with the luggage and could go elsewhere.

Keeping this in mind, Metro Railway has set up the lockers for the passengers who will be arriving at the Howrah through the Green line. However, this service is chargeable. This apart, at the Esplanade Metro Station, a relaxation chair set up has been installed where passengers can have a massage against a certain amount of money. However, the charges are yet to be revealed by the Metro authorities.

These services will be inaugurated by General Manager of the Metro Railway P Uday Kumar Reddy.