‘Pass percentage in ICSE increases to 99.22%, ISC 97.80%’

Kolkata: The pass percentage in both class X (ICSE) and class XII (ISC) examination 2024 conducted by the Indian School Certificate Examination increased to 99.22 per cent and 97.80 per cent respectively. Continuing with last year’s trend, girls have outshined boys in both the examinations.



The number of candidates appearing for ICSE and ISC have increased this year compared to last year. This year 42,372 candidates including 23,214 boys and 19,158 girls appeared for the ICSE examination from 426 schools. Girls performed better than boys with the pass percentage of 99.41 pass per cent compared to 99.07 pass per cent obtained by boys.

In ISC this year, 27,621 candidates, including 14,875 boys and 12,746 girls had appeared from 320 schools. Like ICSE, the girls outperformed the boys in class XII results as well. They obtained 98.86 pass per cent as compared to 97.80 per cent obtained by boys.

The ICSE examination was conducted in 60 written subjects of which 20 were Indian languages, 13 were foreign languages and one classical language. Meanwhile, ISC was conducted in 47 written subjects of which 12 were Indian language, four foreign languages and two classical languages.

In India, the western region had the highest pass percentage i.e. 99.91 per cent followed by the Southern region having a pass percentage of 99.88 per cent for ICSE. The Southern region had the highest percentage of girls i.e. 49.52 per cent, who had appeared in the examination. For ISC, the Southern region has the highest pass percentage i.e. 99.53 per cent followed by the Western region having a pass percentage of 99.32 per cent. The Western region had the highest percentage of girls i.e. 50.55 per cent, who had appeared in the examination. Schools like Calcutta Boys’ School, La Martiniere for Boys, La Martiniere for Girls, DPS Newtown, Don Bosco Liluah, and Calcutta Girls High School, amongst others did exceptionally well in both ICSE and ISC. In Calcutta Boys’ School, the top scorer in ICSE is Shreyas Biswas with 99.2 per cent and in ISC, it is Ayush Jha with 97.75 per cent. The school had 98 students scoring 90 per cent and above in ICSE and 28 students scoring 90 per cent and above in ISC. The Board, this year, decided to discontinue publication of the merit list to avoid

unhealthy competition.

Agneesh Chatterjee of La Martiniere for Boys scored 99 per cent in ISC examination 2024. He applauded the board’s decision to discontinue the publication of merit list but also pointed out the continuation of “unhealthy competition” in its absence. Agneesh is preparing for JEE-Mains and when asked about his future plans, he said: “After completing B.Tech. I plan on trying for the UPSC civil services examination. My aim is to take part in policy-making decisions, particularly in the field of Science and Technology, as

well as education.”