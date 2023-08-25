Paschim Banga Divas: CM writes to Oppn, urges to attend all-party meet on Aug 29

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to representatives of all political parties urging them to be present at the all-party meeting at Nabanna Sabhaghar on August 29, regarding the observance of Paschim Banga Divas.



Banerjee made it clear that the opinion of all parties will be taken into consideration before designating Statehood Day for Bengal.

According to Nabanna sources, Banerjee in her letter has stated that the Centre has decided to observe June 20 as the Foundation Day of Bengal following which the Raj Bhavan had taken some initiative to observe it this year. However, Banerjee had protested through a written communication to the Governor ahead of the observance of June 20 as Bengal’s foundation day. But it was ignored.

The objection raised was in the backdrop of the state being completely in the dark about the relevance of June 20 to be celebrated as Paschim Banga Divas. Moreover, no consultation was made with the state in this regard. There has been no practice of observing of foundation day of the state. Banerjee in her letter had also expressed dismay over such a one-sided decision of the Central government on this matter.

A committee formed under the directions of Banerjee has proposed the first day of Bengali New Year (Poila Baisakh) to be celebrated as Paschim Banga Divas. However, the Chief Minister wants to take the final decision after consulting all parties.