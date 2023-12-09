Party stands with Mahua Moitra, says Mamata

Darjeeling: Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee labelled party MP Mahua Moitra’s expulsion from the Lok Sabha as a “betrayal of constitutional rights; people; Parliament and the Constitution.”



“This brings shame to our democracy,” stated Banerjee, addressing media persons in Kurseong on Friday. She also congratulated the INDIA bloc for staying united and fighting back.

“It is a shame for parliamentary democracy. We condemn the way Mahua Moitra was expelled; the party stands with her. They (the BJP) can’t defeat us in the election, so they have resorted to vendetta politics. It is a sad day and the betrayal of Indian parliamentary democracy,” she said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday afternoon for ‘unethical conduct’. The development came soon after an Ethics Committee report on the cash-for-query row was tabled before the Lok Sabha.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey had alleged that the Krishnanagar MP was asking questions in Parliament in exchange for cash and gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Opposition members had questioned the procedure followed by the panel and demanded a discussion on the report. “I condemn the way democracy has been murdered by not giving her an opportunity to speak. The party stands behind her with full support.

We wanted justice but she wasn’t given a chance. This is an example of BJP’s vendetta politics,” stated Mamata Banerjee.



The TMC supremo raised various questions regarding Friday’s proceedings in the Parliament on this issue.

“A 495-page report was submitted to the Parliament. They gave half an hour time to all parties to discuss the matter and expel Mahua Moitra. I don’t understand how members can go through 495 pages within 30 minutes. How will the speakers decide in such a short span? They didn’t allow Mahua to explain her stand in self-defence,” stated Banerjee.

However, the TMC supremo made it clear that the party will stand by Moitra. “Party supports Mahua’s case, she is a woman and belongs to the young generation. There are only two-three months to go before the elections. Mahua will win the battle next and people will give a befitting reply and deliver justice. They will be defeated in the next election and it is my total conviction,” retorted Banerjee.

“I don’t see any reason why she cannot be a Lok Sabha candidate. She has a party post already and she was expelled through a voice vote. They have done bypass surgery on democracy,” said Banerjee.

Stating that Mahua is a “victim of circumstances”, the TMC supremo remarked: “I thought the PM might have considered it but I got the information and was shocked, it is a sad day for the Indian Parliament.”