Party meet: Mamata hints at ‘sabotage’ after mic glitches

Kolkata: TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday voiced strong displeasure over the malfunctioning of microphones at Netaji Indoor Stadium during a party meeting.

Questioning why such incidents occur repeatedly, Banerjee also raised concerns about the possibility of “sabotage”.

During her address at the gathering, Banerjee’s voice was reportedly unclear on the microphones. She expressed her displeasure with those managing the equipment. A similar issue had occurred earlier on December 17, when she was speaking at the Confederation of West Bengal Traders Association event at Netaji Indoor Stadium. “Why does the voice not come clear on microphones? I often see that those managing the microphones at Netaji Indoor Stadium were creating problems. I found this the previous day as well. This is too bad. On the day of the Traders Association meet, I saw the same thing. I will take action,” Banerjee warned.

“You get a salary for your work. You should also provide proper services,” she said, pointing to those who manage microphones. She also questioned the role of the police.

“What does the police do? Why don’t they supervise these things? Why do the partymen who supervise these things do not check the microphones? Is it sabotage? Why is there a repeated incident?” Banerjee asked.