Party has ‘zero’ organisational strength: BJP leaders

Kolkata: BJP’s Bishnupur MP Saumitra Khan and BJP leader Arjun Singh at their party’s first working committee meeting in Kolkata after the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday pointed out that the ruling party at the Centre has ‘zero’ organisational strength in the grassroots level and it has been reflected on the party’s performance in Lok Sabha and Assembly bypolls in Bengal.



Several senior leaders stressed the need for restructuring of BJP’s organisational leadership in Bengal.

Saumitra Khan told the media before the meeting that the BJP’s national leadership will surely think of restructuring the organisational leadership in the state. “Those who have failed, do not have any acceptability... ” said Khan.

BJP’s Arjun Singh said that the first necessity is to thoroughly revamp the booth-level organisational structure. “It will be unfair if everything is imposed on the lower level from the higher level. If I am given that responsibility, I am ready to accept that,” Singh said. A section of the old BJP men staged a “Satyagraha” protest demanding the removal of some of the party leaders in front of the party office at Muralidhar Sen.