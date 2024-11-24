Party discipline of paramount importance, says Mamata

Kolkata: Ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s national executive meeting in Kalighat, party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent across a strong message that party discipline is of paramount importance and all the leaders and activists must have to adhere to this.

Following a clash between two factions within Trinamool Congress in Ghatal, Banerjee has instructed the police to arrest those involved in the incident from the two sides. She also suspended the party’s organisational in-charge and former MLA Shankar Dalui and senior party leader Manas Bhunia has been made a new in-charge. It is assumed that both the party supremo and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee may send a strong message to the party leaders and activists alike that party discipline should be maintained.

The Trinamool had a clean sweep in 6 by-elections in the state. Now it is eyeing the 2026 Assembly elections.

TMC workers, allegedly belonging to different factions, came to blows in front of actor-turned-politician and the party’s local MP Deepak Adhikari (Dev) during a meeting called for organising a children’s fair at Ghatal in West Midnapore on Sunday.

Chairs were broken and food meant for distribution strewn across the venue as supporters of Dev and former MLA Shankar Dolui clashed with sticks and fists.

Party sources said that the two factions had a long-standing rivalry over appointment of organising committee members for ‘Shishu Mela’, an annual event held in Ghatal for over 30 years. The meeting, which was attended by both Adhikari and Dolui to resolve the issue, turned violent after a disagreement. Dev left the venue, Arabinda Stadium, shortly after the incident.

He expressed shock over the incident. He wondered how such an incident could take place despite his successful meeting with Dolui. State Irrigation minister Manas Bhunia said that the party has sought a detailed report on the incident and police have been instructed to maintain peace.