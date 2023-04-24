Partly decomposed body of woman recovered from Bijoygarh area

Kolkata: A partly decomposed body of a woman was recovered from a flat at Bijoygarh by the Jadavpur Police Station on Monday. The body has been sent to SSKM Medical College and Hospital for legal formalities.



The deceased person, identified as Sanchita Basu (38) was a resident at Bijoygarh under the Jadavpur Police Station. She used to live with her mother identified as Dipali Basu (68).

The father of the deceased had reportedly died three years ago. It has been reported that both of them were suffering from mental illness. They had no source of income.

One of their relatives used to send them food. It was during one such food delivery on Monday that the delivery boy informed the neighbours of a foul smell coming from the flat. The neighbours informed the local police station.

On breaking the door and entering at around 1 pm, the police found the mother sitting beside her dead daughter. It has been alleged that the daughter died two to three days ago and the mother did not tell anyone about her death.

Meanwhile, another decomposed body of a man, who used to live alone was recovered from a rented room of a residential building at Vivekananda Road, under Girish Park Police Station at around 1 pm on Sunday.