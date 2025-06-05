Partially decomposed body of a cop found inside building, investigation commences

Kolkata: In a mysterious circumstance, the partially decomposed body of a policeman was found inside a building at the Alipore Body Guard Lines on Wednesday afternoon. The body was recovered and sent for autopsy. An investigation has been launched. According to police, on Wednesday afternoon, the body of an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Kolkata Police identified as Sukhlal Murmu was found hanging at the staircase landing of the fourth floor of a building at the Body Guard Lines. During an inquiry after bringing down the body, Murmu who was originally posted at the 4th Battalion of the Kolkata Police was posted in the 3rd Battalion on deputation. Sources informed that Murmu was missing since May 26. On May 28, a missing diary was lodged. On Wednesday afternoon, Murmu was found hanging at the said building.

The ASI was a resident of Pedda at Manbazar in Purulia. A suicide note was reportedly found from the belongings of Murmu. The family members of the ASI have been informed. The investigating officers are likely to talk to his family members to find out if he was suffering from any depression or anxiety. Sources informed that the area from where the body was found is less accessed as the portion is barely used.