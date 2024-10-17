Partially burnt body of woman recovered in Nadia, one held

Kolkata: Following the discovery of a partially burnt body of a woman in Nadia’s Krishnanagar on Wednesday morning, the police have arrested one in what is now being alleged as a rape and murder case by the family of the deceased while the cops have registered a murder case.



The body was spotted by morning walkers close to the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Krishnanagar Police District around 7 am.

Immediately, the Kothai Police Station was informed. After sending the body for autopsy, cops reportedly registered a murder case and started a probe.

The identity of the woman was not established initially. After a few hours, police learnt about a missing woman of the same age as that of the deceased.

When the missing woman’s family members were shown the partially burnt body, they were able to recognise her as their daughter.

Later, the family members told the cops about her boyfriend. They claimed that the woman had left her home on Tuesday around 7 pm. When she did not return by late night, they tried to locate her at all possible places but failed to find her.

On Wednesday morning when they went to the house of her boyfriend, he allegedly behaved unnaturally.

When asked by the woman’s family members to go to the police station, the accused refused. It is alleged that the woman was raped and murdered by him. Police later arrested the accused and are interrogating him.