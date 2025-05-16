Partially-burnt body found in sack

Kolkata: Tension spread in Dum Dum Cantonment area after a partially-burnt body was found wrapped in a sack on Friday morning.

According to sources, around 11 am on Friday, cops of Dum Dum Police Station were informed that a suspicious object wrapped in a burnt sack was found in Jyotinagar area near the Dum Dum Cantonment rail gate 1.

Immediately a police team rushed to the spot and found that a partially-burnt body of a transgender inside the was wrapped in a sack which was also found to be burnt. After sending the body for autopsy, cops questioned a few locals but no clue was found.

Local residents informed the police that the deceased was not known to them. Cops suspect that the sack was set on fire after putting the body inside.

However, the investigating officials are a bit surprised as the area is very populated. Anybody setting fire to a sack without getting noticed is impossible in daylight.

Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area, including the ones installed in several shops.

Till Friday night, the identity of the deceased was not established. A murder case has been registered at the Dum Dum Police Station.