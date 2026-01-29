Partial disruption on Metro Blue Line

Kolkata: Services on the Blue Line of the Kolkata Metro Railway were partially disrupted for nearly an hour on Wednesday morning following a signalling problem at Dakshineswar station.



According to Metro officials, a disturbance in the local signalling system was detected around 7.30 am during early morning operations. As a precaution, engineers were rushed to the station to address the issue.

During the disruption, Up and Down services operated only between Shahid Khudiram and Baranagar stations, while train services remained suspended between Baranagar and Dakshineswar.

Metro authorities said normal services over the entire stretch resumed at 8.46 am.

The disruption caused inconvenience to commuters, including office-goers and school students, forcing many to switch to road transport, while others were left waiting at the affected station.