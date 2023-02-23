Partha suffers minor injury; condition stable, say docs

Former minister Partha Chatterjee fell inside the Presidency Correctional Home while walking last week. Chatterjee was initially treated by the doctors of the correctional home hospital.

On Wednesday a team of doctors went to Presidency Correctional Home and examined Chatterjee. Sources informed that Chatterjee is stable and his injuries are minor. He has been given the necessary medicines.

However, the correctional home authorities are trying to find out whether he lost his balance while walking or if any other inmate was involved in the incident.