Partha Chatterjee released on bail after about 3 years

Kolkata: Former state Education minister Partha Chatterjee on Tuesday was released on bail after almost three-and-a-half years of his arrest made in connection with the SSC recruitment corruption case.

Though his bail was granted on August 18 by the Supreme Court, a condition was imposed by the bench that he would be released from the judicial custody only after the completion of the statement recording of the witnesses in the trial court. On Monday, after the statement recording concluded, procedure for Chatterjee’s release started.

However, due to the time consuming process, his release was not possible at night. On Tuesday morning, after clearing the final procedure of his release, the former Education minister was released from the private hospital where he was admitted for the past few months owing to his ailments.

In a statement issued shortly after he returned home, Chatterjee said: “I always had faith in the law. In the preliminary stage that truth has won. In the days ahead, truth will win again.”

On Tuesday morning, followers of Chatterjee from Behala and Naktala area started gathering outside of the hospital. At one point of time, police faced trouble while managing the crowd. Around 2:30 pm, when Chatterjee came out of the hospital in a wheelchair, the followers started shouting slogans for their leader. Several fan-followers were even seen crying after witnessing the release of Chatterjee. Te former Education minister also got emotional and left the hospital in a car with his hands folded.

After reaching home, before entering the house, some rituals were followed by his family members to welcome him back. Later, Chatterjee while talking to his close ones mentioned that he would return to his work soon and will go to Behala West Constituency to meet people there.