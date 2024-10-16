Partha Chatterjee interrogated by CBI

Kolkata: Former Education minister Partha Chatterjee was interrogated at the Presidency Correctional Home on Tuesday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged recruitment scam case probe.

The CBI had earlier obtained permission from the court for interrogation in a correctional home before Durga Puja, but did not interrogate Chatterjee. However, immediately after the Puja days, CBI started interrogation.

The Central agency had arrested Chatterjee earlier this month along with another accused Ayan Sil but did not make any appeal in the court for their police remand. Both of them were arrested earlier by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Later, CBI appealed for their ‘shown arrest’ which was granted by the court.