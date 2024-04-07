Partha Bhowmick to launch QR code to elicit advice from people

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Partha Bhowmick contesting from Barrackpore Parliamentary constituency (PC) in North 24-Parganas district has come up with an innovative technique to elicit advice from common people in



the constituency.

Bhowmick will soon launch a QR code in kiosks in each of the seven Assembly constituencies (ACs) in Barrackpore by scanning which people can offer advice to him. The seven ACs under Barrackpore include – Barrackpore, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Noapara, Jagaddal and Amdanga.

One such kiosk will come up in each of the seven ACs. The party leaders will reach out to the voters at their doorsteps with this QR code service through their mobile phones and the opinion of the people of the constituency will be communicated to Bhowmick. Bhowmick is pitted against BJP’s Arjun Singh, who had won the seat during the last Lok Sabha polls in 2019. Singh had won on BJP’s ticket but had switched over to TMC in 2022. However, last month he defected to the saffron party soon after he was denied a ticket to contest in Barrackpore by the TMC. The BJP however fielded him again.

Bhowmick had won the Assembly polls from Naihati in 2021 and was appointed a Cabinet minister in August 2022. However, this time, the party fielded him from the Barrackpore PC. He has been active in student politics and then in youth politics from Barrackpore and is a very known face. Sanat De, president of Naihati Town Trinamool Congress has taken a lead role in this unique initiative of Bhowmick. “We want the aspirations of people to reach our candidate. If he is elected, he will try his best to implement these suggestions,” De said.